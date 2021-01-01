Disinflation Is Just Getting Started

Feb. 06, 2023 11:08 PM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, PLW, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS1 Comment
Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.09K Followers

Summary

  • We are now seeing clear signs of a broad-based decline in inflation.
  • This is primarily being driven by goods and energy, while food inflation is likely to drive the next leg lower in CPI.
  • Services and rent inflation however remain sticky, which are primarily being driven by strong wage growth.
  • Although the leading indicators of wage growth are rolling over, given the long and variable lags, it is not likely wages and thus services inflation will inflect lower to a material degree until the second half of 2023.
  • This will ultimately force the Fed to keep policy conditions tight for at least the next few quarters, perhaps longer.

investment analysis inflation economic chart

primeimages/iStock via Getty Images

Inflation has peaked and is rolling over hard

At long last, we are seeing definitive signs of a broad-based peak in inflation. Yes, headline CPI peaked nearly six months ago and has since decelerated from 9% pa to just

Measuring Inflation

Inflation Momentum

Contributions to Headline CPI (%)

Business Cycle and Headline Inflation

Manufacturing New Orders less Inventories and CPI

Manufacturing Prices Paid and CPI

Retail Sales and CPI

Industrial Commodities and CPI

Dollar and CPI

Import Price Index and CPI

Supply Chains & CPI

Manheim Used Vehicle Index and Used Vehicles CPI

Used Vehicles vs New Vehicles CPI

FAO Food Price Index and Food CPI

Fertilizer Prices and Food CPI

Gasoline Prices and Energy CPI

Oil Prices and Energy CPI

House Prices and Owners Equivalent Rent CPI

Zillow Observed Rent Index and Rent CPI

Median Asking Rent and Rent CPI

Wages and Rent CPI

Wage Growth and Services CPI

Quit Rate and Wage Growth

Openings/Unemployed and Wage Growth

This article was written by

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.09K Followers
Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.