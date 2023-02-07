Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 06, 2023 10:10 PM ETRambus Inc. (RMBS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.96K Followers

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Luc Seraphin - CEO

Desmond Lynch - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gary Mobley - Wells Fargo

Kevin Cassidy - Rosenblatt

Mehdi Hosseini - SIG

Sidney Ho - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Welcome to the Rambus Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year '22 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Desmond Lynch, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin your conference.

Desmond Lynch

Thank you, operator, and welcome to the Rambus fourth quarter 2022 results conference call. I am Desmond Lynch, Chief Financial Officer at Rambus; and on the call with me today is Luc Seraphin, our CEO.

The press release for the results that we will be discussing today have been filed with the SEC on Form 8-K. A replay of this call will be available for the next week at (866)-813-9403. In addition, we are simultaneously webcasting this call, and along with the audio, we are webcasting slides that we will reference during portions of today's call. A replay of this call can be accessed on our website beginning today at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Our discussions today will contain forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding projected financial results, financial prospects, market growth, demand for our solutions, the company's ability to effectively manage any supply chain shortages and the effects of ASC 606 on reported revenue, amongst other items.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may be discussed during this call and are more fully described in the documents we file with the SEC, including our 8-Ks, 10-Qs and 10-Ks. These forward-looking statements may differ materially from our actual results, and we are under no obligation to update these statements.

