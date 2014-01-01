FANG Index Has Best One-Month Rally On Record

Feb. 06, 2023 11:00 PM ETAAPL, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL
Summary

  • “Big Tech” stocks like Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet have taken a breather over the past few days after reporting earnings last week.
  • It’s important to note, however, just how much these stocks had rallied leading up to their near-term highs last week.
  • Through last Thursday, the NYSE FANG+ had rallied 34.44% over the prior month. That was actually its biggest month-over-month rally in the index’s history dating back to 2014!

“Big Tech” stocks like Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) have taken a breather over the past few days after reporting earnings last week. It’s important to note, however, just how much

