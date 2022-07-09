The ONE Group Hospitality: Operating STK Steakhouses Has Substantial Upside

Roger Lipton profile picture
Roger Lipton
213 Followers

Summary

  • The ONE Group is generating the highest store level margins, at STK steakhouses, within the chain casual dining industry.
  • CEO, Manny Hilario, and his team have produced a dramatic turnaround, along with unit growth which should continue.
  • The balance sheet, along with cash flow from operations, allows for stock buybacks which may accelerate.
  • The valuation of STKS is a bargain, especially considering the growth ahead.

diverse couple of friends out for drinks laughing

STK steakhouses have a unique "vibe"

Cameron Prins/iStock via Getty Images

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) has emerged as one of the very best performing publicly held full service restaurant companies, and one of the least expensive. At the same

Operations,'17 and '16

Operating Results 2017 and2016 (Company 10-K)

operations from10K

Operating Results 2021 and 2020 (Company 10-K)

Recent Company Presentation

Consolidated Results (Company Investor Presentation)

STK numbers, Investor Presentation

STK AUVs and Cash on Cash Return (Investor Presentation)

STK SSS from Investor Presentation

STK Same Store Sales History (Investor Presentation)

KONA numbers, Investor Presentation

KONA AUVs and ROI (Investor Presentation)

KONA numbers, Investor Presentation

KONA Same Store Sales History (Investor Presentation)

Expansion Potential, Investor Presentation

Expansion Potential (Investor Presentation)

This article was written by

Roger Lipton profile picture
Roger Lipton
213 Followers
Roger Lipton publishes regularly at  https://liptonfinancialservices.com - with four decades of restaurant, franchising, and retail experience, he covers every publicly held restaurant company (over 50 of them)  plus selected non-restaurant franchisors. He has been an analyst, investment banker, investor and advisor. The family office he manages concentrates similarly, with a secondary concentration in precious metals and international monetary developments. His website is an acknowledged "one stop shop" for investors and operators within the foodservice and franchising industries.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STKS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.