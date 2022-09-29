EPOL: Heading Into An Economic Slowdown

Feb. 07, 2023 12:14 AM ETiShares MSCI Poland Capped ETF (EPOL)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.76K Followers

Summary

  • The iShares MSCI Poland ETF offers US investors low-cost, albeit concentrated, exposure to Polish equities.
  • Despite the decline over the past year, the near-term setup isn't compelling, with the fund's key bank holdings set to be pressured by various headwinds.
  • With a further consumer slowdown also set to weigh on the fund's discretionary allocation, there are probably better places to deploy capital at this juncture.

The flags of Poland and the European Union waving in the wind

rarrarorro/iStock via Getty Images

With an economic slowdown well underway in Poland and Q4 GDP set to normalize lower as the one-off inventory tailwind in Q3 normalizes, Polish equities and, by extension, the iShares MSCI Poland Capped ETF (

Chart
Data by YCharts

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Key Facts

iShares

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Top Holdings

iShares

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Relative Performance

Google Finance

Polish Inflation

BNE

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.76K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.