BriaCell Therapeutics: One Step Closer To Fighting Breast And Prostate Cancers

Lorimer Wilson profile picture
Lorimer Wilson
108 Followers

Summary

  • BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted novel immuno-therapies to fight breast and prostate cancer.
  • The FDA has agreed on the registration study design which will enroll advanced metastatic breast cancer patients for whom no approved treatment exists.
  • In addition to metastatic breast cancer, BriaCell has been developing Bria-Pros™, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced prostate cancer.
  • I believe BriaCell is doing everything right and would make a great buy and hold investment. Where else can one find an investment with the potential of treating such a huge number of gravely ill cancer patients?

Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma

Ozgu Arslan/iStock via Getty Images

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) (TSX:BCT:CA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted novel immuno-therapies to fight breast and prostate cancer and also is in the early stages of researching similar

progress in treatment of advanced breast cancer

breast cancer (BriaCell website)

This article was written by

Lorimer Wilson profile picture
Lorimer Wilson
108 Followers
Lorimer is Managing Editor of munKNEE.com (Your Key To Making Money!), publisher of the bi-weekly Market Intelligence Report newsletter and prolific analyst of cannabis and psychedelic stocks, plant-based food stocks and long term stock purchase warrants,  He also writes periodic research articles for Talkmarkets.com  and articles on gold, silver, the USD, etc. for a number of other major financial sites and occasionally for Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.