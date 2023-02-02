XLRE: Real Estate Sector Outperforming Since Market Bottom Of October 2022

Toma Hentea profile picture
Toma Hentea
Marketplace

Summary

  • Real Estate sector has been among the top-performing sectors since the market bottom of October 2022.
  • XLRE is the top-performing ETF among real estate peers. We compare it with VNQ, SCHH, and IYR.
  • Over the long term, the real estate sector has performed well with average returns, high dividends, and lower-than-average volatility.
  • The current market environment is favorable for real estate. XLRE is a top choice among real estate ETFs.
  • We rate XLRE a Buy.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Adaptive Momentum Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Construction of the luxury condominium in the heart of а city downtown at a premium location near financial center and main tourist attractons

Elijah-Lovkoff/iStock via Getty Images

The fund profile as well as fund details and performance were downloaded from seekingalpha.com here.

As of 3 February 2023, the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) has net assets of 5.40B and

total return

stockcharts.com

returns

stockcharts.com

returns vs SPY

stockcharts.com

annual returns

PortfolioVisualizer.com

xlre chart

stockchart.com

ADAPTIVE MOMENTUM INVESTING

Apply the results of our research to achieve superior returns while keeping losses manageable during severe market corrections.

Get access to our four portfolios:

  • High yield bond ETFs
  • Non-leveraged broad market ETFs
  • High 3X Leverage ETFs
  • Top Momentum Large-cap stocks

Sign up for a FREE TRIAL today

This article was written by

Toma Hentea profile picture
Toma Hentea
2.38K Followers
Monitor market state (risk on/off) for successful investing
I am a retired professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering. Since 2011 I have been active in the AAII Chicago South Suburban chapter. My investment objective is to achieve high returns over the long run while allowing occasional downside corrections. Investment decisions are based on quantitative fundamental factors that take into account valuations, earnings growth and price momentum. Market exposure is varied in accordance to the state of leading US and global economic indicators. Options and leverage are used to enhance the performance of my investments.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLRE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.