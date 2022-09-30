Poseida Therapeutics: Intriguing Buy And Hold Opportunity Thanks To Big Pharma Backers

Summary

  • Poseida is emerging as a leader in the allogeneic cell therapy field.
  • A deal struck with Swiss Pharma giant Roche last year involved a $110m upfront payment plus as much as $6bn in development and commercial milestone payments.
  • The 2 companies will develop allogeneic cell therapies targeting hematological cancers - the first candidate has shown some early promise.
  • Novartis has also invested heavily in Poseida, and a third large Pharma, Takeda, has a co-development agreement for preclinical gene therapy programmes.
  • After its first autologous candidate failed to show efficacy in the clinic, Poseida's share price fell from $16, to <$2. Now it is back on the rise - this could be one of the better cell therapy opportunities to back.
High contrast image of Poseidon"s trident at sea

fergregory/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

San Diego based Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) opted to abandon plans to launch its initial public offering back in April 2019, instead completing a Series C financing worth $142m, which was led by a $75m equity investment

chart

Poseida share price performance since IPO (TradingView)

chart

Poseida's Approach In CAR-T (Investor Prsentation)

chart

piggyBac design (Poseida presentation)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY, GILD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

