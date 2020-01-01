CHUNYIP WONG

TAG Immobilien (OTCPK:TAGOF) is trading at a discount to its peers, but this seems to be justified by its fundamental issues rather than being an opportunity.

Company Description

TAG Immobilien is a German real estate company, with assets on the residential market segment. Its portfolio is mainly concentrated in the Eastern and Northern parts of Germany, plus it also has some assets in Poland. At the end of last September, is property portfolio consisted of about 87,000 units in Germany and some 36,000 units (including units under construction) in Poland.

Its market strategy is to be focused on affordable housing, a similar approach to its peer LEG Immobilien (OTCPK:LEGIF), even though the two companies are exposed to different regions in Germany. Indeed, TAG has more geographic overlap with Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) than compared to LEG, which also explains why TAG and LEG have held talks to merge during 2020, but we’re not able to reach an agreement due to valuation issues.

Following a weak share price performance during 2022, TAG has now a market value of about $1.7 billion, being much smaller by this measure than its peers LEG (market value of $6.3 billion) and Vonovia ($24 billion). Investors should note that TAG’s main listing is in the German stock exchange, where its shares have good liquidity, but also trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market.

Business Strategy

As I’ve covered in previous articles on German real estate companies, TAG benefits from structural factors in the German housing market that makes it quite attractive over the long term. Contrary to many European countries, the German housing market is highly fragmented and has one of the lowest rates of homeownership.

This makes the rental market quite important, given that is responsible for a large segment of the housing market, leading to lower speculation and pressure on housing prices. Indeed, houses are generally cheaper in Germany than compared to other central European countries, despite the country’s strong economy and tight supply-demand situation in the market over the past few years. This industry landscape also explains why there are several German real estate companies focused on the residential segment, while in other countries real estate companies are usually more exposed to other segment, such as shopping centers, office, or logistics.

TAG’s business strategy is to be a specialist in affordable housing in two selected German regions, plus having some external growth in Poland.

Property portfolio (TAG)

The company’s growth strategy is mainly focused on organic development of its portfolio, aiming to create value by vacancy reduction and performing new investments. Its property portfolio had some 123,000 units at the end of last September, with a gross value of close to €8 billion, and a vacancy rate of 5.2%. This vacancy rate is higher than compared to its closest peers, which means that TAG can have some potential to increase its rental income both from existing tenants and also by reducing vacant units.

In Poland, TAG is using a slightly different approach to gain scale, both through the construction of new units and the acquisition of the leading Polish residential developer ROBYG. While the number of units completed is still relatively small (around 700), TAG has a secure pipeline of units to build and to sell of around 35,000, of which around 20,000 are expected to be allocated to the rental market. This portfolio is spread across Poland’s major cities and has a gross yield on cost of about 7%, which is higher than compared to the company’s gross yield achieved in Germany.

Moreover, as the portfolio is quite new (first build to homes completed in 2021 and 2022) and demand for new housing in Poland is strong, its current vacancy rate is only 2%, which means that almost all of its portfolio is already generating income. As new construction becomes completed and starts to generate rental income, this will gradually lead to increasing rental diversification, which is positive to make the company less reliant on a relatively small number of cities.

Going forward, its strategy is not expected to change much, even though rising interest rates and the prospects of economic slowdown can put some pressure on its tenants and lead to lower rental income. Moreover, as the company is investing significantly in Poland, it also has a disposal program ongoing expecting to sell some 2,500 units in Germany and get some €250 million of net disposal proceeds, which may not be easy to execute as most market players are all trying to sell assets to raise cash.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, TAG has a good track record, supported by a strong housing market in its regions which led to growing rental income over the past few years.

Its good operating momentum has continued in 2021, given that TAG delivered like-for-like rental income of 1.5% YoY, higher NAV and net profit. Its total net rental income amounted to €271 million, an increase of 2.7% YoY, while its EBIT was €761 million due to property valuation gains of €540 million (vs. €328 million in 2020). Due to strong cost control and lower financing costs, TAG’s net income increased to €585 million (+45% YoY). Despite that, due to lower gains from disposals, its free funds from operations (FFO) were €188 million, a decrease compared to €220 million in the previous year.

During the first nine months of 2022, TAG reported a mixed operating performance, as the industry backdrop as become tougher due to the rising interest rate environment in Europe and tighter funding conditions, which have been important tailwinds for the real estate sector in recent months. Its net rental income amounted to €208 million (+2% YoY), but its EBITD declined to €434 million (-10% YoY), mainly due to lower property valuation gains. Its net profit was €335 million (-7.5% YoY), while its FFO increased to €155 million justified by a higher contribution from rental properties in Poland.

As I’ve analyzed in a previous article on Aroundtown (OTCPK:AANNF), investor sentiment has deteriorated toward the real estate sector during 2022, which resulted on debt capital market been basically shut for these companies over the past year. This made balance sheet and cash management a key priority for most companies in the sector, which also resulted in the vast majority of them being net asset sellers in the market.

TAG was no exception and the company made several initiatives to improve its financial condition over the past few months, such as performing a capital increase of €200 million, extending bridge financing related to the ROBYG acquisition to 2024, and suspended its dividend.

As real estate companies borrow heavily to finance their properties, the current rising interest rate environment is putting pressure on property values and makes investors worried about debt levels. TAG has a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, a key measure of indebtedness in the real estate sector, of 45% at the end of last September, a higher ratio than compared to some of its closest peers.

Therefore, its management has focused in recent quarters on improving the company’s financial position and flexibility, as TAG’s financing needs are only covered until the end of 2023. While the company is cash generative, its FFO is expected to be about €172 million in 2023 (-9% YoY), it is not enough to finance its maturing debt in 2024 (close to €600 million), which makes TAG liquidity position being somewhat constrained in the current market environment.

If sentiment on capital markets improves toward the real estate sector, the company may be able to refinance these maturities and continue to operate smoothly, but if funding conditions remain tough for TAG, it is likely that the company will be a forced seller of properties in the market, which will likely result in losses compared to its book value.

Conclusion

TAG has an interesting business profile within the German housing segment, but its fundamentals appear to be weaker than compared to its largest peers LEG or Vonovia. Its liquidity position is not fantastic and the company may have some issues to refinance debt maturities in the coming quarters, also due to its smaller size, which makes me wary of its business prospects over the medium term.

While its valuation is currently cheaper than its peers, as TAG is trading at only 0.37x net asset value (vs. about 0.45x for its peers, this seems to be justified by the company’s weaker financial position. Thus, I think LEG Immobilien is a better way to invest in the German housing segment, as the company has stronger fundamentals and is currently offering a high-dividend yield as I’ve previously analyzed.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.