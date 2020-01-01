Rithm Capital: Rising Mortgage Default Risk Threatens 2023 Performance

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.43K Followers

Summary

  • The first month of 2023 saw a strong rebound in mortgage REITs as investors sought "deep value" opportunities.
  • Despite outperforming in 2022, Rithm Capital trades at a nearly 11% dividend yield, with a ~25% discount to book value.
  • Rithm Capital differs from its peers due to its diversified asset exposure and a greater focus on Mortgage Servicing Rights.
  • While Mortgage Servicing Rights carry no interest rate risk, they have higher credit risks associated with rising mortgage delinquencies.
  • With home affordability and sales at extreme lows with recessionary signals abounding, investors may want to be cautious toward Rithm in 2023.

Risk and reward balance

ChristianChan

One of the most significant trends in 2022 was the sharp rise in mortgage rates. Last year, the average 30-year mortgage rate rose from near-record all-time lows of ~2.75% to nearly 7.5% over just a few months. However, they have declined since mortgage rates remain

Rithm's assets are diversified across mortgage market segments

Rithm Capital Assets 2021-2022 (Rithm Capital Investor Presentation Q3 2022)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.43K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.