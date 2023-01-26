Asset Class Mean Reversion: Review And Outlook

Summary

  • My December 2019 article, “Mean Reversion + Valuation = Opportunity,” cited cheap, out of favor assets including U.S. value and small caps, international, emerging markets, natural resources, MLPs and gold.
  • All 13 asset classes outperformed the S&P 500 in 2022. Two of three U.S. sectors and two of three natural resources sectors beat the S&P over the last three years.
  • International stocks lagged significantly over three years but outperformed in 2022.
  • Mean reversion may be in the early innings, given several favorable factors.
  • Not a trading opportunity, rather buy and hold for patient investors as part of an all-weather portfolio.

Here we review key findings from the article above and the sequel, Seeking Alpha editors’ pick Mean Reversion + Valuation = Portfolio Opportunities. Then we explore clues to what might lie ahead.

Mean Reversion Assets Looked Bad In

Asset Class returns historical

IFA, MSCI, DQYDG, Yahoo Finance, Alerian

US mean reversion asset class returns

IFA, DQYDG, Morningstar, Yahoo Finance, MSCI

Mean reversion ETF returns

Vanguard, SSGA, IFA

Foreign and emerging markets equities mean reversion returns

IFA, DQYDG, Morningstar, MSCI, Yahoo Finance

Foreign Emerging markets equity mean reversion returns

BlackRock, Wisdom Tree, IFA

natural resources returns mean reversion

IFA, DQYDG, MSCI, Yahoo Finance

Natural resources asset returns mean reversion

FlexShares, GlobalX, Morningstar

Gold ETF returns

SSGA, Aberdeen

Asset class performance by decade mean reversion

Author

Equity asset class PE ratios

Morningstar

Value vs growth stock spreads chart

AQR

Investors Intelligence Sentiment Bulls-Bears ratio

Yardeni Research

Dow to Gold ratio chart

longtermtrends.net

This article was written by

Ralph Wakerly profile picture
Ralph Wakerly
1.34K Followers
Wakerly is an investor, entrepreneur and consultant with over 35 years of investment experience. Utilizes a macro-style, passive, index-based asset allocation investment style, with a value orientation and contrarian bent. Manages/advises on family portfolios collectively valued in the eight-figure range. B.S. Engineering and MBA in investments from University of Illinois. 11,000+ hours of investment management and research. Accomplished entrepreneur, consultant and business owner. Wakerly has a passion to help individuals improve their financial literacy and investing skills and besides writing for SeekingAlpha and Advisor Perspectives has presented at universities, churches and various webinars.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLYV,VTV,VEA,ISCF,DGS,MLPX,GUNR,SGOL,GLD,FPI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The information is based on my research and is subject to possible errors and omissions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to investors’ own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon. I am not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. I disclaim all liability with respect to investor actions taken based on the information provided here.

