Steris: Sotera Overhang Less Visible, Re-Rate To Buy

Feb. 07, 2023 1:32 AM ETSTERIS plc (STE)SHC
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.5K Followers

Summary

  • Steris has caught a tremendous bid off its 52-week lows after a Court ruled in favour of its competitor, Sotera, as part of a wider string of litigations.
  • With that overhang less visible, investors have been swift to price in the outcome with the latest rally.
  • We believe STE is able to continue generating value for shareholders given its high ROIC/WACC spread.
  • Net-net, revise back to buy.

Scenic view with lake and sunset at summer morning in National Park Aulanko, Hämeenlinna, Finland

Riekkinen/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

After a heavy punishment across the bulk of FY22, STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has caught a strong bid and broken out above the longer-term resistance level. Broad equities rallied at the back end of

4

Data: Updata

44

Data: Author, using data from STE SEC Filings

r

Data: Author, using data from STE SEC Filings

r

Data: Author, using data from STE SEC Filings

r

Data: Author's Estimates

Drrrjkkkkk

Data: Updata

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.5K Followers
Buy side equity portfolio strategist serving mandates throughout EU/US/APAC. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.