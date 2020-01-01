Otis: Solid Q4, More High-Single-Digit EPS Growth Guided In 2023

Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
7.85K Followers

Summary

  • Otis's Adjusted EPS grew high-single-digits operationally in both Q4 and full-year 2022. Including currency, it still grew 7.5% in 2022.
  • The key Maintenance business grew units by 4.1% and like-for-like pricing by 3% in 2022. Adjusted EBIT margin expanded 30 bps.
  • Management expects Adjusted EPS to grow by another 6-10% in 2023, even with a contraction in industry New Equipment units.
  • Shares are at 25.0x the mid-point of 2023 guided EPS and a 1.4% Dividend Yield. Buybacks can shrink the share count by 2% in 2023.
  • With shares at $84.73, we expect an exit price of $116 and a total return of 42% (13.3% annualized) by 2025 year-end. Buy.

Businessman in elevator.

Photosomnia/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

We review our investment case on Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) after the company released Q4 2022 results last Wednesday (February 1). The price of OTIS stock has remained largely unchanged since.

We initiated our Buy rating on Otis in

This article was written by

Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
7.85K Followers
Global, long-term, fundamentally-oriented & concentrated investing. With more than 10 years' buy-side experience, I look at stocks globally and across industries, with a focus on the U.S. and U.K.. My investing style can best be described as "Quality Growth" or "Growth At a Reasonable Price". (previously writing under the name "Blue Sky Capital" until December 2019)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OTIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.