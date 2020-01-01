Victoria Gold: A Better Year Ahead For This Struggling Producer

Summary

  • Victoria Gold released its Q4 and FY2022 production results month, confirming its third significant guidance miss in a row with production coming into light in H2-20, FY21, and FY22.
  • The culprit for the weaker performance last year was a splice failure on the conveyor belt for its overland conveyor which halted stacking activities for 3 weeks.
  • However, even adjusting for this hiccup, Victoria was still nowhere near its initial guidance mid-point of ~177,500 ounces, and with a lower denominator plus inflationary pressures, unit costs soared year-over-year.
  • Fortunately, after three consecutive guidance misses and with a new General Manager at Eagle, the company is up against easier comps with low expectations, setting Victoria up for a beat in FY2023 and a potential turnaround.

Gold Ore

Orchidpoet

While most gold producers put together a solid 2022 performance operationally after a tough 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 absenteeism and supply chain headwinds, Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) was certainly an exception. Not only did the company miss its

Eagle Mine Operations

Eagle Mine Operations (Company Website)

Victoria - Quarterly Production & Costs

Victoria - Quarterly Production & Costs (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Victoria Gold - Annual Guidance, Actual Production & Forward Estimates

Victoria Gold - Annual Guidance, Actual Production & Forward Estimates (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Eagle Mine - Reconciliation & Bonus Ore

Eagle Mine - Reconciliation & Bonus Ore (Company Presentation)

Financial Results & Year-to-Date Corporate G&A

Financial Results & Year-to-Date Corporate G&A (Company Filings)

VITFF Weekly Chart

VITFF Weekly Chart (TC2000.com)

Eagle Mine Operations

Eagle Mine Operations (Victoria Gold Presentation)

Osisko Gold Royalties - Organic Growth Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties - Organic Growth Profile (Company Presentation)

This article was written by

"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OR, AGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Comments (1)

