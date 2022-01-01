Google: Remains A Good Long-Term Investment Opportunity

Feb. 07, 2023 2:22 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL
Denis Buivolov, CFA profile picture
Denis Buivolov, CFA
831 Followers

Summary

  • Alphabet provided moderately negative 4Q financial results.
  • Google Search Segment: Slowing down amid shrinking ad budgets.
  • YouTube: Growing engagement with a temporary decrease in monetization.
  • In terms of the ratio of the EV / EBITDA multiple to the sum of revenue growth with the FCF margin, Alphabet's multiples look better than peer multiples.
  • As a result of reporting, I keep my bullish view on Alphabet's share.
South Lake Union Tech

400tmax

Background

As part of my preview of Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) 4Q earnings, I noted that I expect a generally neutral quarterly report. In fact, that is what happened. A 3% fall in stocks after the publication of financial statements partly offset

This article was written by

Denis Buivolov, CFA profile picture
Denis Buivolov, CFA
831 Followers
I am global equity research analyst at investment company with the specializaton in Biotechnology, Internet and Media. Received my CFA Charter in 2017. Also, I have passed two level of the FRM exam.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GOOGL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser. Before making any investment, please do your own research!

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.