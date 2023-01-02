By Christopher Gannatti, CFA
As we begin 2023 looking at technology-oriented investments, a “consumer slowdown” and related macroeconomic factors are front and center in investor considerations:
However, the fact that semiconductor companies behave in a cyclical fashion, sensitive to the ups and downs of supply and demand, is not new. There was a deluge of negative news and a downplaying of forward-looking expectations in the second half of 2022. During earnings calls, the CEOs of semiconductor companies put on a masterclass in seeking to lower forward-looking expectations.
Therefore, we could be in a position where, at the start of 2023, any news that does not represent the most bearish of possible outcomes is viewed positively.
When many investors think about “growth” or “tech,” they first think of the Nasdaq 100 Index. This Index functions as a baseline, where the top holdings are some of the world’s largest companies driving what we think of as “information technology” forward.
In figure 1a, we created a ratio chart where, as the line moves from the left to the right of the page:4
When we see the overall trend going back to 2015, we know that semiconductor companies have generally performed strongly—since the line is higher at the right of the chart than the left, we know that Semiconductors outperformed the Nasdaq 100 Index. However, the line is not stable or smooth, and it is characterized by sweeping upward and downward trends. We show those figures specifically in figure 1b.
Figure 1a: Ratio of Cumulative Performance—Semiconductors vs. Nasdaq 100 Index (January 2, 2015, to February 1, 2023)
Figure 1b: Table of Returns over Selected Periods within Figure 1a.
No one knows how the performance of semiconductor companies will evolve over 2023, but we are watching two critical areas of the space.
As we write these words, we recognize that the earnings season is ongoing and new results are coming out all the time. If one story has dominated so far, it has been Intel’s rather negative picture. CEO Pat Gelsinger has noted that he, along with other managers, will be taking pay cuts to help in containing costs5. Even if the slowdown in PC sales has been well-documented, as has the slowdown in smartphone demand, we did find one bit of news interesting—the fact that AMD (AMD) is picking up market share in data centers relative to Intel6. This is still early, in that Intel’s lead is rather large, but it is one trend we are intently watching.
If Semiconductors can continue to outperform the Nasdaq 100 Index through the upcoming earnings season, this would lend strength to the concept that they may be able to hold onto this for the year, as opposed to us remembering that quick three-week period of strong performance before the market gave it all back.
At WisdomTree, we write a lot about semiconductors, largely because the global economy, as we have come to know it, cannot function without them. Investors seeking specific exposure to semiconductors designed to power artificial intelligence applications may see these companies within the broader WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI). Where sometimes artificial intelligence is viewed as software, we felt it important to recognize that semiconductors provide a crucial foundation for these applications and calculations.
1 Source: Denny Jacob, “PC Shipments Drop Sharply in a Slump Expected to Last Until 2024,” Wall Street Journal, 1/11/23.
2 Source: Angus Loten, “Global IT Spending Decreased in 2022,” Wall Street Journal, 1/18/23.
3 Source: Yang Jie, “TSMC Warns of Possible Revenue Drop, Spending Cut,” Wall Street Journal, 1/12/23.
4 When referencing figures 1a and 1b, “Semiconductors” is defined as the universe of companies within the MSCI ACWI Semiconductor and Semiconductor Equipment Index. A positive slope, therefore, indicates a trend of outperformance of the MSCI ACWI Semiconductor and Semiconductor Index against the Nasdaq 100 Index, and a negative slope represents the opposite.
5 Source: Wall, Robert. “Intel CEO Takes Pay Cut as Chip Maker Targets Cost Reductions.” Wall Street Journal. 2/1/23.
6 Source: Clark, Adam. “AMD Stock is Climbing. Its Success is Buoyed by Intel’s Weakness.” Barron’s. 2/1/23.
Important Risks and Disclosure Related to This Article
There are risks associated with investing, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund invests in companies primarily involved in the investment theme of artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation. Companies engaged in AI typically face intense competition and potentially rapid product obsolescence. These companies are also heavily dependent on intellectual property rights and may be adversely affected by loss or impairment of those rights. Additionally, AI companies typically invest significant amounts of spending on research and development, and there is no guarantee that the products or services produced by these companies will be successful. Companies that are capitalizing on innovation and developing technologies to displace older technologies or create new markets may not be successful. The Fund invests in the securities included in, or representative of, its Index regardless of their investment merit, and the Fund does not attempt to outperform its Index or take defensive positions in declining markets. The composition of the Index is governed by an Index Committee, and the Index may not perform as intended. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.Click here for a full list of WTAI’s Fund holdings. Holdings are subject to change and risk.
Christopher Gannatti, CFA, Global Head of Research
Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. In January of 2014, he was promoted to Associate Director of Research where he was responsible to lead different groups of analysts and strategists within the broader Research team at WisdomTree. In February of 2018, Christopher was promoted to Head of Research, Europe, where he will be based out of WisdomTree’s London office and will be responsible for the full WisdomTree research effort within the European market, as well as supporting the UCITs platform globally. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. He received his MBA in Quantitative Finance, Accounting, and Economics from NYU’s Stern School of Business in 2010, and he received his bachelor’s degree from Colgate University in Economics in 2006. Christopher is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Comments