ESG Died In 2022

Feb. 07, 2023 7:05 AM ETTSLA, ESG, ESGG, ESGN, EFIV, SNPE, IVRA, ESCR, ESGU, LCTU, ECLN
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.15K Followers

Summary

  • Fund companies now own large percentages of U.S. corporations, and this concentration of power is a matter of public policy.
  • Fund companies can tell the investee companies what to do by voting proxies or electing directors who reflect their views.
  • Suggesting that politicians stay away from the issue of concentration of voting power is not only a mistake, it is also out of step with our multi-generational public policy of addressing concentrations of economic power. The asset management industry should engage with policymakers to suggest solutions.

ESG concept of environmental, social and governance. Sustainable and ethical business. "ESG" surrounding with ESG icon on beautiful white background. Copy space

Khaosai Wongnatthakan

As ESG enters the political realm, it’s not a question of “if” we should have policies that restrict the voting shares of fund companies, but “which one.”

“The politicization of American investing just reached a new low,” states

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.15K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.