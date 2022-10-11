Nissan: The Story Continued

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.43K Followers

Summary

  • Renault reduces stake in Nissan to 15% and redraws its 20-year alliance.
  • On the other side, Nissan will invest in Renault's future electric division called Ampere.
  • Supportive positive news for Nissan. Buy target at Yen 600 per share.

Nissan logo on wall of car dealer"s building

eyewave

Here at the Lab, we closely followed Nissan's (OTCPK:NSANF) (OTCPK:NSANY)and Renault's (OTCPK:RNSDF) (OTCPK:RNLSY) latest development. In a specific publication called: Likely Change In The Shareholder's Structure, we emphasized how the two

Nissan Dec production results

Nissan Dec production results

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.43K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.