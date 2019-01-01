Arbor Realty Trust: Why This 10.8%-Yielding Multifamily Lender Outperforms

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Marketplace

Summary

  • ABR is one of the best run mortgage REITs, largely by remaining focused on the defensive real estate sector of multifamily.
  • Management is skilled, long-tenured, and shareholder-aligned, with 12% insider ownership of common stock.
  • ABR certainly faces risks in the face of a likely 2023 recession, but management also asserts that they have the liquidity to take advantage of attractive opportunities.
  • ABR's 10.8% dividend yield is well-covered, and dividend coverage should only expand as higher LIBOR/SOFR rates increase net investment income.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Modern residential building at the white background. 3d illustration

urfinguss/iStock via Getty Images

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is an internally managed mortgage REIT ("mREIT") primarily focused on multifamily loans. The mREIT's three primary segments are:

  • Balance sheet loans, originated and held on the balance sheet
  • Government-sponsored agency (Fannie/Freddie) loan
Chart
Data by YCharts

ABR portfolio

ABR Q3 2022 Fact Sheet

ABR balance sheet loans

ABR Q3 2022 Presentation

ABR loan book

ABR Q3 2022 Presentation

ABR loan originations

ABR Q3 2022 Presentation

ABR other revenue lines

ABR Q3 2022 Presentation

ABR capital stack

ABR Q3 2022 Presentation

If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
14.13K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.

My adult life can be broken out into three distinct phases. In my early 20s, I earned a bachelor's degree in Cinema & Media Arts (emphasis in screenwriting), but I hated working in Hollywood. Too much schmoozing and far too much traffic. So, after leaving California, I earned a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Western State Colorado University. I loved writing fiction, but it didn't pay the bills.

In my mid-20s, I became a real estate agent and gained some very valuable experience in residential and commercial real estate. But my passion for writing never went away.

Now, in my early 30s, I write for Jussi Askola's excellent marketplace service, High Yield Landlord, as well as its sister service, High Yield Investor. I also perform freelance research for a family office that owns and manages over 40 net lease commercial properties in Texas and Arkansas. Writing about finance and investing scratches that creative itch while paying the bills - the best of both worlds.

I'm a Millennial with a long-term horizon and am fascinated with the magic of compound interest and dividend growth investing. I also have an interest in macroeconomic trends, though I am but an amateur in that field.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.