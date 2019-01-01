DoorDash: Nothing To See Here, Strong Sell

Feb. 07, 2023 4:09 AM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)
Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
159 Followers

Summary

  • DoorDash has had a significant correction from its peak, but there is not much the investors can expect over the short to medium term.
  • DoorDash serves as a prime example of why investors have little to gain from IPOs.
  • As a growth story, it looks like its best days are behind it.
  • The company's actions haven't been friendly to shareholders, and it's hard to see any value return from here.
  • A combination of slower growth and expensive valuation makes it a highly likely scenario that the next five years could see a flat share price performance at best.

Food delivery, business and people concept

Ivanko_Brnjakovic/iStock via Getty Images

Bear thesis

When I see DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) and its history as a public company, it serves as a big reminder on why buying into IPOs could be a terrible idea. Valuation made very little sense, but the story

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Stock based compensation and operational cash flow

SBC V OCF (Seeking Alpha Webpage)

Financial metrics on a per share basis

Financial metrics on a per share basis (Financial Modelling Prep computed from company data)

Food Delivery Apps Spending for different apps

Food Delivery Apps Spending (Restaurant Business Online)

Insider transactions of DoorDash

Insider Transactions (Open Insider)

Valuation of companies in the gig economy space

Collected from Seeking Alpha

Valuation of DoorDash against other internet and retail stocks

Valuation Grade (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
159 Followers
I have a deep seated passion for investing and I am always on the lookout for opportunities that are under appreciated and most over looked. Most of the popular adages of investing sound good to the ears but are not practical. The only thing that matters is drawdown and CAGR. As such I design my portfolio to have minimal drawdown and protect investment at the base case scenario but maximize CAGR on the most optimistic scenario. In my hunt for opportunities I give no regard to the popularity of the stock and instead rely on my own intelligence and analysis to make my decisions. This has served me well throughout my investing journey of the last 8 years and I hope my work benefits my readers as well!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.