ConocoPhillips: Solid Q4 Results, Modest Forward Growth, Attractive Valuation

Summary

  • ConocoPhillips continued the trend of reporting fairly strong fourth-quarter earnings results.
  • The company is likely to deliver relatively modest growth in 2023 as it is only planning a relatively small production increase.
  • The company boasted a very attractive reserve replacement ratio, showing its long-term sustainability.
  • The company boasts an incredibly strong balance sheet and fairly minimal debt.
  • The stock looks underpriced at the current level and would be a reasonable addition to an energy portfolio.
Old, orphaned oil well pump in farm field. oil well abandonment, decommission, and oil production concept

On Thursday, February 2, 2023, crude oil and natural gas exploration and production giant ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings results. At first glance, these results were mixed as ConocoPhillips missed the expectations of

WTI Q4 2021-2022 Chart

COP Realized Prices 2022

COP Profit by Basin

US Oil and Gas Production by Basin

COP 1-Yr. Chart

COP 2022 Reserve Replacement Ratio

