A Big Euro Sell-Off (Dollar Rebound) Is Coming - Due To Ukraine Invasion 2.0

Feb. 07, 2023 4:20 AM ETEROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, DBA, JJA, GRU, TAGS, JJGTF, JJG, JJATF, MOO, VEGI, FTAG, YUMY, PBJ
Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.34K Followers

Summary

  • The implications for financial markets of Russia’s Ukrainian invasion 2.0 need to be considered, as this event is being properly priced by the markets.
  • If the bigger invasion 2.0 unfolds quickly, expect a high level of volatility in both euros and rubles.
  • During invasion 1.0, there was a surge in agricultural commodity prices keyed to the Ukrainian economy. Something similar is probably coming with invasion 2.0.

Variety of denominations of Euro coins and bills

gaffera

Since news stories have begun to appear about large troop movements on the Russian side of the border, the implications for financial markets of Russia’s Ukrainian invasion 2.0 need to be considered, as I do not believe this event is

This article was written by

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.34K Followers
Ivan Martchev is an investment strategist with Navellier Private Client Group. Previously, Ivan served as editorial director at InvestorPlace Media. Ivan was editor of Louis Rukeyser's Mutual Funds Newsletter and associate editor of Personal Finance Newsletter. Ivan is also co-author of The Silk Road to Riches (Financial Times Press). The book provided analysis of geopolitical issues and investment strategy in natural resources and emerging markets with an emphasis on Asia. The book also correctly predicted the collapse in the U.S. real estate market, the rise of precious metals, and the resulting increased investor interest in emerging markets. Ivan’s commentaries have been published by MSNBC, The Motley Fool and others. Currently Ivan is a weekly editor of Navellier’s Market Mail and a contributor to Marketwatch.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.