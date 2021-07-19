YYY: Amortizing NAV And Shrinking Distributions

Feb. 07, 2023 5:17 AM ETAmplify High Income ETF (YYY)PCEF
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.19K Followers

Summary

  • YYY takes a fund-of-funds approach to investing in CEFs.
  • It pays a forward yield of 11.3%.
  • However, with a distribution rate far higher than the fund's average annual total returns, the YYY appears to be an amortizing 'return of principal' fund.
  • It also significantly lags behind peer fund PCEF.

Balance

Daniel Grizelj

The Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) takes a fund-of-fund approach to investing in closed-end funds. It has a confusing fund construction methodology that appears inconsistent with its prospectus. Despite an attractive 11.3% forward yield, I worry about long-term NAV declines and

YYY fund exposure

Figure 1 - YYY fund exposure (amplifyetfs.com)

YYY asset class exposure

Figure 2 - YYY asset class exposure (amplifyetfs.com)

YYY historical returns

Figure 3 - YYY historical returns (morningstar.com)

YYY has a long-term shrinking NAV

Figure 4 - YYY has a long-term shrinking NAV (morningstar.com)

YYY annual distributions have shrunk

Figure 5 - YYY annual distributions have shrunk (Seeking Alpha)

YYY fee ratio

Figure 6 - YYY fee ratio (amplifyetfs.com)

PCEF vs. YYY

Figure 7 - PCEF vs. YYY (Author created using Portfolio Visualizer)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.19K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.