Summary

  • TSLQ provides -1x daily exposure to Tesla Inc.
  • Since TSLQ's inception, the ETF has lost 3% despite Tesla shares tumbling 20%.
  • On highly volatile stocks like TSLA, inverse ETFs are most likely going to underperform.

Car crash accident in Whampoa, Kowloon, Hong Kong

winhorse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) provides daily inverse leverage to Tesla Inc. (TSLA) through total return swaps. Inverse funds on highly volatile stocks like Tesla are most likely going to underperform. I

TSLQ holdings

Figure 1 - TSLQ holdings (axsinvestments.com)

TSLQ estimated returns depending on underlying returns and volatility

Figure 2 - TSLQ estimated returns depending on underlying returns and volatility (TSLQ prospectus)

TSLQ vs. TSLA returns

Figure 3 - TSLQ vs. TSLA returns (Seeking Alpha)

Single stokc ETFs managed by AXS

Figure 4 - Single stock ETFs managed by AXS (TSLQ prospectus)

TSLA IV at 72%

Figure 5 - TSLA IV at 72% (barcharts.com)

