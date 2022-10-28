Avnet: $60 Million Win Could Signal The Start Of A Larger Legal Gain

Feb. 07, 2023 5:52 AM ETAvnet, Inc. (AVT)BHE
Summary

  • In August, we disclosed that Avnet and Benchmark Electronics were involved in an antitrust lawsuit that could lead to a court decision awarding up to $330 million in total damages.
  • In the most recent quarter, Avnet reported a legal gain of $61.7 million related to this case, likely from settlements excluding their two largest targets.
  • Avnet should end up receiving the lion's share of the total $330 million amount involved in the litigation. We estimate the company could seek another $200 million in damages.
  • We try to decipher what the next moves, both in-court and out-of-court, could be.

Martelletto banconote in dollari e crimini finanziari.

alfexe/iStock via Getty Images

Last August, we disclosed on Seeking Alpha that Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) and Benchmark Electronics (BHE), plus a smaller third party, were involved in an antitrust lawsuit that could award them up to $330 million in

Avnet trial May 2023

Avnet trial May 2023 (PACER)

Avnet joint settlements November 2022

Avnet joint settlements November 2022 (PACER)

Avnet legal gain from capacitors settlements

Avnet legal gain from capacitors settlements (10-Q (pg. 12) )

Avnet lawsuit

Avnet lawsuit (PACER)

Avnet proof of conspiracy

Avnet proof of conspiracy (PACER)

Avnet total damages

Avnet total damages (PACER)

Avnet reply to defendants' proposed question n. 1

Avnet reply to defendants' proposed question n. 1 (PACER)

This article was written by

Paolo Gorgo' founded Nortia Research to pursue his passion for equity research. Paolo is an Italy-based investor who mostly analyzes distressed debt and turnaround cases. On Seeking Alpha, he started covering the Telecommunications Infrastructure and Colocation Industry, whose turnaround has been impressive - see his article: "Equinix's Journey From IPO To The Nasdaq 100 Through Near Bankruptcy". Paolo's commentary has been quoted both by news organizations like Reuters and listed companies like Equinix, Switch and Data, TelX (Digital Realty), etc. He can be reached at: admin [at] nortiaresearch [dot] com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

