Devon Energy: An 8% Dividend Stock That Might Be Right For Your Portfolio

Feb. 07, 2023 6:18 AM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN)
The Value Analyst profile picture
The Value Analyst
554 Followers

Summary

  • Devon Energy continues to benefit from the current level of oil prices.
  • Delaware basin production remains strong.
  • Operating margins remain strong.

Fracking Oil Well

grandriver

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) continues to witness strong results as energy prices and improving production continue to provide a tailwind to the company. Devon is an energy company primarily engaged in hydrocarbon exploration in the United States. They currently have between 1600-1800

This article was written by

The Value Analyst profile picture
The Value Analyst
554 Followers
I have worked as an analyst for close to a decade. I look for equities that are mismatched in the medium term due to adverse events.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.