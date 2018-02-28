VOO: Global Revenues And Global Diversification Are Not The Same

Feb. 07, 2023 6:25 AM ETVanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)VEU, VT
Agnostic Investing profile picture
Agnostic Investing
83 Followers

Summary

  • In 2017, about 29% of S&P 500 revenues came from overseas. This fraction increased to about 40% by the end of 2022.
  • Some investors argue that this global exposure is a substitute for true international diversification, i.e., that it is not required to invest in non-US stocks.
  • Global revenues certainly help to stabilize the fundamentals and stock prices of the underlying companies, but they are unlikely to save your portfolio from bets on the wrong country/region.
  • A counterexample from European stock markets shows that true global diversification was much better to escape the region's underperformance than overweighting European companies with a higher share of global revenues.
  • That said, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) remains an outstanding instrument to track the S&P 500 Index. But despite global revenues of the underlying firms, it remains a bet on US large caps.

Weltnachrichtenhintergrund, der für Rundfunknachrichten verwendet werden kann

Cinefootage Visuals/iStock via Getty Images

After writing several articles about passive investing in the US (see here for the S&P 500 and here for the total market) and challenging the idea of "US-only" (see here), I received

This article was written by

Agnostic Investing profile picture
Agnostic Investing
83 Followers
AgnosticInvesting.com is my playground to test and share ideas!My name is Sven and I am currently working as an equity portfolio manager for a medium-sized insurance company in Stuttgart, Germany.All opinions are solely my own and do not reflect the views of any organisations I am associated with.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This content is for educational and informational purposes only and no substitute for professional or financial advice. The use of any information on this website is solely on your own risk and I do not take responsibility or liability for any damages that may occur. The views expressed in this article are solely my own and do not necessarily reflect the views of any organisation I am associated with.
Given that I am based in Germany, I have no access to the mentioned securities for regulatory reasons. However, I do have beneficial long-positions in comparable securities.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.