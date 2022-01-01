Q4 Corporate Earnings Continue To Move In The Opposite Direction Of Other Economic Indicators

Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
56 Followers

Summary

  • S&P 500 blended EPS growth for Q4 continues to fall, now expected to come in at -5.3%.
  • Peak earnings season rolls on this week with 1,447 global companies expected to report.
  • Potential surprises this week: PYPL, HLT.

Businessman holding investment finance chart stock market business and exchange financial growth graph virtual technology economy digital analysis on success background with marketing data diagram.

Lemon_tm

Another week, another tick down for Q4 S&P 500 earnings growth which now clocks in at -5.3%¹ YoY with half of the index reporting. Big misses from big tech names such as Meta (META), Alphabet (

top earnings announcements - week of Feb 6

Wall Street Horizon

Q4 earnings season (announcement dates)

Wall Street Horizon

This article was written by

Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
56 Followers
Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.