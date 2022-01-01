Stryker Has A Slowing FCF Conversion And No Plans Of Share Buyback

Feb. 07, 2023 6:59 AM ETStryker Corporation (SYK)
InvestOhTrader profile picture
InvestOhTrader
1.17K Followers

Summary

  • Stryker saw volume-driven top-line growth as a result of meaningful acquisition and a favorable demand environment.
  • It continues to improve its product portfolio, making it well positioned to be a relevant player in the industry.
  • However, its slowing profitability as shown in its gross margin trend and slowing free cash flow conversion trend makes it a bit risky.
  • This makes SYK unattractive, especially given the present uncertainty and its current valuation at the time of this writing.

Medical robot arm the technology artificial intelligence patient treatment

sompong_tom/iStock via Getty Images

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is one of the leading medical technology companies globally. It is well-known for its Neurosurgical and Advanced Guidance Technologies which focus on providing high-performance instrumentation and computer-assisted surgery systems. In fact, its MedSurg and Neurotechnology

SYK: Slowing Gross Margin

SYK: Slowing Gross Margin (Source: Data from SeekingAlpha. Prepared by the Author)

SYK: Relative Valuation

SYK: Relative Valuation (Source: Data from SeekingAlpha. Prepared by the Author)

SYK: Weekly Chart

SYK: Weekly Chart (Source: Author's TradingView Account)

This article was written by

InvestOhTrader profile picture
InvestOhTrader
1.17K Followers
Hi there! I am an equity research analyst by profession but a trader by heart, with a background in accounting. I try my best to be a responsible investor, guided by my expertise in fundamental and technical analysis. I enjoy surfing and riding the trends about equity, currencies and cryptocurrency. With a little over 5 years of experience in the market, I enjoy keeping my mind open to fresh ideas from different investment viewpoints since it allows me to expand my knowledge in this wild, but always energizing investing industry. PS. I apologize if I am unable to respond to your feedback immediately. However, when I have free time, I read through it all and enjoy reading both positive and negative feedback. Thank you!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.