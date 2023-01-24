Gran Tierra Energy Remains A Buy After Latest News

Inversiones Apartado profile picture
Inversiones Apartado
350 Followers

Summary

  • Rising production bodes well for improved 2023 results.
  • Solid oil reserve growth has lifted the after-tax NAV per share.
  • Geopolitical risks associated with Colombia while a threat are overblown.
Women walking near a producing oil well near La Dorada village on a sunny day

alejomiranda

Since the 2020 pandemic it has been tough being an investor in intermediate upstream oil producer Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE)(TSX:GTE:CA). The company was rocked by years of sharply weaker oil prices and a heavy debt load

This article was written by

Inversiones Apartado profile picture
Inversiones Apartado
350 Followers
Colombian, lawyer, risk manager, consultant, full-time investor. Long only, focused on commodities and infrastructure in Latin America.Disclosure: All articles are my opinion and they should not be construed as advice to buy or sell any securities. Investors should perform their own due diligence and if necessary consult a financial adviser before trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.