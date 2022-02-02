BNP Paribas: Chasing Another Record Year In 2023

Feb. 07, 2023 8:07 AM ETBNP Paribas SA (BNPQF), BNPQY, BNPZY
Summary

  • BNP Paribas closed the year 2022 reporting record results, generating EUR 50.4 billion of revenues and EUR 10.2 billion of net income.
  • After closing 2022 with record profitability, I expect BNP to chase and post new records through 2025 . . .
  • . . . aided by a supportive interest rate environment and an overall favorable economic backdrop.
  • Personally, I base my valuation of BNP stock on a residual earnings model and calculate a fair share price of $152.76. 'Strong Buy'.

BNP Paribas bank sign at the entrance to the department

frantic00/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) closed the year 2022 reporting record results. And on the backdrop of a favorable interest rate environment, and an overall more favorable economic backdrop as compared to early 2022, management raised the

BNP vs SPY 12m performance

Seeking Alpha

BNP profitability

Seeking Alpha

BNP 2022 Results

BNP Q4 2022 Results

BNP Q4 2022 Results

BNP Q4 2022 Results

BNP Q4 2022 Results

BNP Q4 2022 Results

BNP GTS 2025 plan update

BNP Q4 2022 results

BNP Valuation

Analyst Consensus; Author's Calculations

BNP valuation sensitivity table

Analyst Consensus; Author's Calculations

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCGLF, BCS, DB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: not financial advice

