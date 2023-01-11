D.R. Horton: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

Summary

  • D.R. Horton has grown tremendously coming out of the Great Recession by focusing on the top 50 cities in the US. But the short-term outlook isn't as bright.
  • The industry is currently faced with macro headwinds of high inflation, high home prices, and a looming recession.
  • In the long term, the company is positioned well to take advantage of a major tailwind, which is the current housing shortage in the US.
  • The current PE ratio of 6 indicates value, but my DCF valuation suggests that the company is trading at fair value.

Construction site of upscale house in southwest Florida

kschulze/iStock via Getty Images

Homebuilding is a boring, cyclical industry, right? Wrong! The industry is trading at incredibly low PE ratios. DHI currently has a PE ratio near 6 and a forward PE of 9, in a market where the average PE for the S&P 500

Median Home Sales Price in the US Since 2000

Author Created from FRED Data

US Existing Home Sales

Tradingeconomics.com

New Home Sales

Census.gov

DHI Total Revenue

Seeking Alpha

Homebuilder Rankings in Top 50 Cities in 2019

Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard

Top 5 Homebuilder EBIT Margins

Seeking Alpha

Homebuilding Operating Margins

Author Created from SEC Filings

DHI Gross Margin per Home

Author Created from SEC EDGAR Financial Statements

DHI DCF Model Valuation

Author's Work

Former auditor turned investor/entrepreneur who loves learning and researching businesses in all industries. My articles focus on valuation along with sharing my research with the investing community. Founder of Dark Side of the Street Newsletter.Feel free to message me!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

