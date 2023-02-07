Mercari, Inc. (MCARY) Q2 2023 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 7:26 AM ETMercari, Inc. (MCARY), MRCIF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.96K Followers

Mercari, Inc. (OTCPK:MCARY) Q2 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 1:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Shintaro Yamada - Chief Executive Officer

Sayaka Eda - Senior Vice President, Corporate and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Company Representative

It is time, so we would like to begin. My name is Suzuki from the PR division and I will be the emcee for today's session. First, let me introduce today's content. First is Mercari has celebrated our 10th anniversary on February 1, 2023. Our representative and CEO, Shintaro Yamada, would like to say a few words. Next, we would like to take you through our results for the second quarter for the fiscal year ending in June 2023. Then a Q&A session for the media will follow. We will be explaining how the Q&A session will go later on. Please refrain from recording and distributing the entire duration of today's session.

Without further ado, I would like to welcome our CEO to the floor.

Shintaro Yamada

Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us today. My name is Shintaro Yamada and I'm the representative and CEO of Mercari. Mercari is a service that I created after I became aware of a problem when I traveled around the world. During my journey, I experienced firsthand the gap between advanced and emerging countries. And I realized that as resources on this planet are limited, it will be difficult for everyone to live comfortably as people in advanced countries do.

However, after returning home and seeing how widespread smartphones have become, I began to think that if we can use the power of technology to smoothly circulate earth's resources, we could help realize a society where everyone around the world can lead enriched lives.

With this in

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.