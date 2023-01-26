Relative Affordability Of U.S. New Homes Holds Near Record Low

Feb. 07, 2023 8:40 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.37K Followers

Summary

  • Data revisions affecting median new home sale prices and median household income confirm October 2022 as the all-time record low for the affordability of new homes in the U.S.
  • Mortgage payment on the median new home sold in the U.S. during December 2022 would consume 41.6% of the monthly income earned by the typical American household.
  • The period from July through December 2022 represents the least affordable for Americans in history.

Real estate professionals offer their clients contracts to discuss home purchases, insurance or real estate loans. Home sales agents sit at the office with new home buyers in the office.

ArLawKa AungTun

The relative affordability of the typical new home sold in the U.S. remained near its all time lows in December 2022. That outcome occurred despite new home sale prices and mortgage rates falling during the month.

Meanwhile, data

Mortgage Payment for a Median New Home as a Percentage of Median Household Income, January 2000 - December 2022

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.37K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.