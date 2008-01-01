The Technicals Vs. The Fundamentals - Which Is Right?

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Marketplace

Summary

  • Our weekly technical composite gauge is not back into bull market mode as it has risen above a reading of 70. Such is the first time that measure was reached in over a year.
  • With much economic data pointing to further weakness in the months ahead, market fundamentals remain challenging to the technical bullish narrative.
  • For the moment, the market is back in a more bullish mode. As such, we need a set of rules to navigate that bullish trend until it eventually ends.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Last week, we discussed why the more bullish technical formations were at odds with the many recession forecasts. Not surprisingly, that article generated substantial pushback from readers, pointing out various bearish fundamental measures.

As I discussed in

S&P 500

technical overbought/sold composite

market greed/fear index

real S&P 500 index, valuations and exponential growth trend of CAPE

2023 earnings have not accounted for a recession

deviation of earnings above/below long term growth trend

real S&P 500 index

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
29.72K Followers
Unique, unbiased and contrarian real investment advice

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.