Associated British Foods: Q1 Trading Update Defies Expectations

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.76K Followers

Summary

  • Associated British Foods outperforms in Q1 despite the inflationary headwinds.
  • Primark remains the key highlight, and with more store expansion in the pipeline, the compounding potential is intact.
  • With the stock trading at an undemanding valuation and a GBP500m buyback unfolding, the risk/reward is compelling.

Exterior of Primark clothing store with blurred motion of people on city street

coldsnowstorm/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Associated British Foods (OTCPK:ASBFY), a diversified international food, ingredients, and retail group, posted a surprisingly strong Q1 2023 trading update on positive like-for-like revenue growth and an acceleration in new space growth. Despite the

Associated British Foods Valuation

Marketscreener

Q1 Trading Update

Associated British Foods

Dividend History

Associated British Foods

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.76K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.