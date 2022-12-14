Northland Power: Navigating Clean Energy Landscape With A Focus On Offshore Wind And Diversified Portfolio

Summary

  • NPI is a leading clean energy company with a focus on offshore wind, solar, and regulated energy supply.
  • NPI has a global growth pipeline, with a prominent position in the offshore wind industry, and is looking to expand its growth opportunities globally.
  • The company has a well-structured capital allocation plan and has made strategic investment decisions in the offshore wind market.
  • At a current estimated value of $31 CAD per share, I do not recommend purchasing shares as they are fairly valued. However, I would keep an eye on the market for an interesting entry point.
  • Key risks and challenges faced by NPI include asset concentration, power prices, and foreign exchange exposure.

Offshore Wind Farm

glegorly

Northland Power Inc (TSX:NPI:CA) is focused on building and managing sustainable infrastructure assets using clean technologies such as wind (both offshore and onshore), solar, and regulated energy supply. NPI primarily relies on offshore wind energy and is looking to expand its growth

NPI looking ahead

Company Investor Day Presentation (February 2023)

NPI cost uncertainities\

Company Investor Day Presentation (February 2023)

NPI 2023 financial guidance

Company Investor Day Presentation (February 2023)

NPI growth strategy

Company Investor Day Presentation (February 2023)

NPI historical and financial assumptions

Author estimates & Company 10-K filings

NPI historical multiples

Author estimates, company 10-K filings & Seeking Alpha

"Price is what you pay, value is what you get"Here is my advice:1. Save 10% of whatever you make, no matter how insignificant it can be. As a young engineer, I saved 10% of my income no matter if it was $10 or $1,000. PAYING YOURSELF is the best piece of advice you can give anyone. I recommend the book 'The Richest Man in Babylon', it is a bit repetitive but entertaining and gets the point across.2. Invest in your competitive advantage. If you are an oil veteran, you should be investing in E&P companies and not in biotech start-ups. If you want to diversify, pay someone to give you advice on other sectors or buy ETFs with the right exposure. As for me, I graduated very young and worked in transportation and consumers as an engineer. Post-MBA I worked for one of the largest hedge funds covering sectors such as natural resources (including oil & gas), TMT, consumers, industrials and transportation. After that, I was a finance executive for Fortune 500 companies leaders in the consumers and TMT sectors. So you will never see me investing in financials, education or healthcare. I get exposure to those sectors via ETFs and professionals I trust.3. Don't trade but rather invest. Once I left the hedge fund world, I started an asset management firm for family, friends and HNWI. I was able to manage this fund while having extremely demanding roles by investing in the long term. When I buy a company, I just sell if my investment thesis is not valid anymore. Thus, I would just dedicate my Saturdays to reviewing my portfolio and exploring new opportunities. 4. Do what you love, not what makes the most money. You may leave money on the table in short term, but you will be happier in the long term even if you make less money overall.In my spare time, I like reading, rowing and enjoying life.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

