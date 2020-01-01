BP Q4 Reflections: Buy For 2023 And Beyond

Feb. 07, 2023
Summary

  • BP p.l.c.'s profitability continues to be supported by a strong energy market. And the firm's 2022 results retired the 2008 net income record.
  • For the FY 2022, the oil major recorded $60.7 billion of EBITDA, $40.9 billion of operating cash flow, and $27.7 billion of operating.
  • Reflecting on the company's optimistic outlook for 2023, paired with a strong demand tailwind coming from the China COVID reopening, I am confident to model strong EPS though 2025.
  • I now calculate a base case target price of $70.68/share for BP.

BP Prepares To Ration Petrol Station Deliveries Due To Shortage Of HGV Drivers

Thesis

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) shares are up by as much as 5% in the trading session (London exchange reference) following the oil major's Q4 and FY 2022 reporting. Supported by elevated energy prices, BP posted exceptional profitability

BP vs SPY 12 months performance

BP Q4 2022 results

BP Q4 2022 results

BP FY 2022 results

BP capital allocation 2022

BP energy market

BP multiples

BP valuation

BP valuation sensitivity table

Comments (2)

