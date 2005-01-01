UiPath An Overvalued AI Software Developer Company

Feb. 07, 2023 11:08 AM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH)2 Comments
BlackNote Investment profile picture
BlackNote Investment
11 Followers

Summary

  • Founded in Romania in 2005, UiPath develops AI software that is able to automate boring activities like extracting data, filling documents, or updating databases.
  • The fast-growing market of Robotic Process Automation can represent a great opportunity for UiPath to deliver positive returns in the future.
  • Despite assuming UiPath will achieve high growth rates and profitability on par with the best software companies, it appears to be extremely overvalued at today’s prices.

Working in metaverse with Cyber City skyline

XH4D

Investment Thesis

Thanks to ChatGPT, AI technology is more popular than ever, but the number of clear investment opportunities is still small. Founded in Romania in 2005, UiPath (NYSE:PATH) develops AI software able to automate boring activities

UiPath shares outstanding

UiPath Shares Outstanding (TIKR Terminal)

Average data for the software industry

Software Industry Average Operating Margin & ROIC (TIKR Terminal)

Calculation of UiPath future performance projection

UiPath Performance Projections (Personal Data)

Calculation of UiPath intrinsic value

UiPath Intrinsic Value (Personal Data)

This article was written by

BlackNote Investment profile picture
BlackNote Investment
11 Followers
I'm a financial analyst focused on stock analysis using the DCF model. My analysis focuses on US, European and Chinese companies for long-term investment opportunities. Check my youtube channel BlackNote Investments https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8rqJsIjenaprbw0446OxaQ

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.