ams-OSRAM AG

Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call

February 07, 2023

Company Participants

Alex Everke - CEO

Ingo Bank - CFO

Moritz Gmeiner - Head, IR

Conference Call Participants

Janardan Menon - Jefferies

Sandeep Deshpande - JPMorgan

Robert Sanders - Deutsche Bank

Jurgen Wagner - Stifel

Sebastien Sztabowicz - Kepler Cheuvreux

Adithya Metuku - Credit Suisse

David O’Connor - Exane BNP Paribas

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies - UBS

Didier Scemama - Bank of America

Harald Eggeling - ZKB

Moritz Gmeiner

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Moritz Gmeiner. I'd like to welcome you to this morning's conference call on our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. With me are Alex Everke, CEO; and Ingo Bank, CFO, who will give you an overview of our business and financial development for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

And with that, I’d like to hand over to Alex.

Alex Everke

Yes. Thank you, Moritz. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm happy to welcome you to our fourth quarter and full year 2022 conference call this morning. In this webcast, I will comment on our business before Ingo will guide you through the financials.

Starting off with the key figures, our fourth quarter revenues were €1.18 billion and the adjusted EBIT margin was 7.3%, both fully in line with our guidance. For full year 2022, we achieved revenues of €4.82 billion. This is a slight 2% increase year-on-year on a like-for-like portfolio basis, which means comparing the business portfolio we had at the end of 2022. Adjusted EBIT margin was 8.4%.

I will begin with an update on the disposals and integration of OSRAM. We can report that the planned disposals indeed near completion at this point. We have now signed all planned disposals with the last one announced in December for entertainment lighting. One disposable was closed in Q4, as expected, and we now have only two closings remaining for full completion of the disposal program. These closings we expect over the course of H1.

We remain fully in line with our expectation of total proceeds from the planned disposals of over €550 million, despite a clearly more difficult market environment last year also in this area. The accretion of synergies and savings has continued in line with our plan through last year, and we are focused on realizing further progress as we move through 2023.

We were also very successful in advancing various integration programs across our combined business last year. This included significant IT systems and ERP harmonization, aligning the fiscal year for the group, streamlining corporate structures and aligning policies and processes. Here I am glad to confirm that we achieved a full set of milestones in integration, which we had set ourselves for 2022.

Let's move to the development of our business. 2022 has been a demanding year for the global semiconductor sector and negative macroeconomic trends continue to shape the situation in our end markets as we enter 2023. Our full year and fourth quarter results shown over as solid performance of our business against the backdrop of the impact from last year scale political and macroeconomic developments, which translated into, among other effects, substantial inflationary pressures.

Looking at our segments now, our semiconductor segment was the key part of our business last year and last quarter, providing 66% of full year revenues. Our semiconductor automotive business recorded solid results last year, particularly in light of the demanding market situation we faced. The market environment and a global auto sector was clearly a challenge last year as it was characterized by impacts to vehicle production volumes year-on-year and continued supply chain volatility, plus meaningful inventory adjustments in automotive supply chains in the second half of the year.

Looking at the fourth quarter, our semiconductor automotive business performed well in line with our expectations. As mentioned, inventory adjustments continue through the quarter. By managing through this situation, we confirmed our position as global leader in automotive LED lighting and expanded our design pipeline for this future. We are able to drive strong customer penetration in all key regions based on high performance solutions for full range of exterior and interior applications.

To give an example, the revenue pipeline for our next generation highly pixelated LED front lighting grew nicely last year and we are successful at several OEMs. We offer a fully integrated light source and driver solution with outstanding performance with around 25,000 addressable light points enable a new level of performance and safety functions.

For semiconductor consumer business, we recorded full year results that were in line with our evolved expectations which reflected the less favorable market development during the year. Major segments of the smartphone and consumer market held up well through the largest part of the year, and we benefitted from our broad offering for top smartphone vendors. However, the China Android market did not see a demand recovery from late first half through the second half of the year, which meaningfully impacted our consumer business last year.

In the fourth quarter, our consumer business tracked muted expectations given that COVID-19 related manufacturing reductions in China created additional negative volume impact in the smartphone market. We confirmed our position as a market leader in optical solutions, such as display management and camera enhancement sensing, to the leading smartphone OEMs and also good market and design traction for future devices last year. Here I can also confirm that we expect to see a further improved increase of our market share in the consumer market in 2024 for sensing application.

Let me now provide additional information related to our development and industrialization program for our leading small structure size microLED technology. Based on latest available information and assessment, we can add that we currently expect to start recording relevant revenues from our microLED technology in 2025. I can also confirm and emphasize that the customer engagement in this area is very deep, significant and active.

The market feedback we received clearly confirms that we hold a strategic leadership position in small structure size microLED technology, and that we are the front runner for high volume industrialization of this next generation technology. We continue to spend significant amount of R&D expenses on this program to drive the ongoing process of industrialization, further downwards completion over time, and together with the partners in the ecosystem.

It will continue to be a major engineering focus for us to address the technical challenges that still exist. So please keep in mind what we said all along regarding the complexity of the technology itself and manufacturing it in high volume. This includes both, our production of manufacturing and the other steps in the manufacturing chain that need to be in place for the industrialization of this technology.

Moving on to our semiconductor industrial and medical business, this area recorded an overall good performance last year. Our industrial markets offered attractive demand support for large part of the year across our differentiated portfolio. This included our industrial LED solutions, outdoor lighting and horticulture, as well as a healthy contribution from our industrial imaging lines. Our medical business performed well last year, mainly driven by medical imaging solutions for CT and digital X-ray.

In the fourth quarter, however, an increasingly negative demand momentum impacted the semi industrial business in several areas, which include horticulture solutions and LED industrial and outdoor lighting. These negative impacts were largely driven by the deterioration in macroeconomic environment and the negative regional dynamics in China.

Moving to the Lamps & Systems segment, this segment provided 34% of full year 2022 revenues and showed a solid performance. Our Lamps & Systems automotive business, which includes legacy traditional lighting, achieved overall positive results last year, particularly in light of the sector environment. It also performed well in the fourth quarter, with good support from seasonal effects in the aftermarket.

The other areas of the L&S segment in industrial, building and medical showed solid results for the year given better demand year-on-year for most of 2022. In the fourth quarter, these parts of the L&S segment also started to see negative influences from global macroeconomic trends.

Offering an update on our industry first 8-inch LED fab at our existing location Malaysia. Construction of the fab building forecast fully in line with plans last year and is nearing completion. We are glad to say that we are able to build the shell [ph] as planned despite a more demanding situation for large-scale building projects in 2022. And we will continue further significant expansions in line with our strategic plans this year, as construction of the 8-inch LED fab is progressing towards production availability during 2024.

Let me now come to the outlook of our business. For the first quarter 2023, ams-OSRAM is experiencing a weakened demand environment in important markets as negative macroeconomic trends continue to create visible market correction effects. The overall demand situation in our automotive markets remains muted, while inventory adjustments are showing certain signs of stabilization.

At the same time, our consumer and industrial business were impacted by prevailing lower levels of demand driven by weak smartphone volumes, negative macroeconomic influences and COVID-19 related impacts in China, in addition to negative consumer seasonality quarter-on-quarter. These dynamics are expected to drive sequentially lower expected production and shipment volumes for the first quarter, with additional negative quarter-on-quarter effects from the adverse exchange rate developments and the revenue loss of around 15 million due to a fire-related capacity loss at a supplier.

We, therefore, expect first quarter group revenues of €900 million to €1 billion, excluding year-on-year disposal-related deconsolidation, as well as an adjusted operating margin of 4% to 7%. These expectations are based on currently available information and exchange rates and reflect a revenue deconsolidation effect for the first quarter from closing the disposal of the Traxon lighting business. This effect reduces first quarter revenues by around €10 million on a comparable portfolio basis quarter-on-quarter. The expectations also include year-on-year disposal-related deconsolidation with the first quarter revenue effect of around €80 million.

Looking further out and assuming an expected recovery of demands exiting the first half, particularly in China and Europe as well as current exchange rates, we currently expect an improved business environment in the second half of 2023 compared to the first half, similar to what we hear from other industry participants.

In addition, we expect to achieve our midterm financial targets for 2024 within the lower half of target ranges for revenues and adjusted EBIT margin. These expectations are based on the currently expected business mix for the target period. Here we expect that this year's macroeconomic trends, regional dynamics and inflation pressures will further underline the previously mentioned negative impacts to midterm volumes.

Before I hand over to Ingo, let me add some personal remarks. This is my last earnings call for ams-OSRAM, as I will be stepping down from the CEO position on March 31. Over the last seven years, I have been leading an excellent team in a highly attractive company, as we continue to realize our strategy to clear leadership in the optical space, first as ams and then as ams-OSRAM.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank my colleagues and the management board and management team, as well as our employees around the globe for their dedication and commitment. It has been an exciting journey and I'm convinced that a compelling technology portfolio of ams-OSRAM offers excellent opportunities for attractive long-term growth and profitability. Thank you very much.

And now over to Ingo.

Ingo Bank

Thank you, Alex, and a very good morning to all of you. Before I start going through our financials, a few comments upfront. When we refer to adjusted financial metrics, we refer to adjustments for M&A-related transformation and share-based compensation costs, as well as results from investments in associates and sale of a business. You will find the reconciliation to the IFRS basis of presentation available on our IR Web site.

Let us first have a look at some of the key financials. I'm now on Page 23 of the Q4 2022 earnings release presentation. With revenues of €1,177 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.3% in the quarter, we came in within our guidance for both metrics, while the full year revenue was €4.8 billion with an adjusted EBIT margin of 8.4%. Adjusted gross margin was 28.5% in the quarter similar to the prior quarter. Adjusted net result was at €29 million in the quarter.

Operational cash flow continued to be strong in the quarter at €201 million. Net debt was €1.7 billion at the end of the fiscal year 2022, lower when compared to the same quarter a year ago and slightly up when compared to the prior quarter. Overall, this net debt position translated into solid leverage factor of 2x.

Moving to group revenues on Page 24 of the presentation. For the full year 2022, group revenues were €4.8 billion, nominally lower by 4.4%, largely reflecting deconsolidation effects from the portfolio realignment. By comparing the equivalent portfolio 2022 to 2021 for a like-for-like comparison, we actually saw sequential growth like-for-like of 2%.

If you look at the revenue distribution on Page 25, you can see that in 2022, 66% of the gross revenue were driven by its semiconductor segment with the balance coming from Lamps & Systems. From a net market perspective, automotive was the strongest contributor with 41% followed by industrial and medical with 35% and consumer was 24%.

Moving now on to group profitability, I'm on Page 26 of the presentation now. Sequentially, adjusted gross margin was stable at 28.5% amongst others, reflecting lower factory utilization levels in a weaker demand environment in combination with planned inventory reductions in our operations.

The group's adjusted EBIT margin of 7.3% for Q4 2022 was very similar to the prior quarter. For the full year, the group's adjusted EBIT margin was 8.4%, 160 basis points lower than in 2021, reflecting a far more challenging macro environment in 2022, particularly in the second half and a less favorable mix when compared to 2021.

Turning now to the operating expenses on Slide 27, we see that the adjusted R&D spend for the year was stable across the quarters at around the top percent of revenue mark. The overall targeted range for the group remains to be between 11% and 14%.

Adjusted SG&A expenses for the group came down in the second half of the year as integration-related synergy effects and resulting cost advantages contributed to an overall lower spent for the group. For the full year, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue was 10.8%, a very clear improvement by 110 basis points when compared to fiscal year 2021. Our targeted range for SG&A spend for the group remains to be between 7% to 9% over time.

Turning now to the net result on Page 28, the adjusted net result for the ams-OSRAM group in the fourth quarter was €29 million, including a net financial result of negative €43 million. Adjusted basic earnings per share in the fourth quarter were €0.11 and CHF0.11.

Revenues for the semiconductor segment were €767 million in the quarter. Full year 2022 revenue in our semiconductor segment amounted to €3.17 billion which is lower compared to year ago as it reflects the very demanding market situation particularly in the second half of 2022.

As Alex already pointed out, the automotive market environment in 2022 was characterized by continued supply chain volatility as well as notable inventory adjustments in its end-to-end supply chains. In the consumer market, a lack of demand recovery in the China and Android markets meaningfully impacted our consumer business.

Adjusted EBIT came in at 6% for the quarter, reflecting lower demand as well as lower utilization of our industrial base, which we took on to actively manage inventories in a weaker demand environment. For the full year 2022, this segment delivered operating profitability of 10%.

In the course of the fourth quarter we saw ongoing inventory corrections in end markets and increasingly unfavorable demand effects driven by the macroeconomic environment and regional dynamics in China, impacting the segment's industrial business in certain areas, including LED industrial and outdoor lighting and horticulture solutions.

Moving now on to the Lamps & Systems segment, revenues here were €412 million in the fourth quarter, up sequentially. Quarter-over-quarter growth was driven by the seasonally stronger traditional automotive lighting aftermarket business. This seasonality helped to more than offset the disposal-related deconsolidation effects of around €10 million from the prior quarter.

For the full year 2022, revenue was around €1.65 billion in this segment, reflecting our strong market position in automotive and various industrial lighting end markets. On a like-for-like portfolio basis, in other words reflecting the deconsolidation effects throughout 2022, we actually saw meaningful growth year-on-year.

Adjusted EBIT for the quarter was 10% and 6% for the full year. This is a strong improvement compared to 2021, reflecting positive effects from the portfolio disposals as well as efficiency measures. In the course of the fourth quarter, we saw the successful closing of the Traxon transaction, our business for dynamic lighting solutions, as well as the signing of the sale of Clay Paky, the entertainment lighting fixture business.

Let me now complete the review of the company's financials with a look at the cash flow and debt position of the ams-OSRAM group on pages 31 and 32 of the presentation. The group generated €201 million of operating cash flow in the last quarter of 2022. For the full year 2022, the group's operating cash flow continued to be very strong at €599 million or a very solid 12.4% of revenue.

2022 CapEx spent in the group was €537 million translating into spending level of approximately 11% of revenues. Overall, spending increased as expected in the second half of '22 but we stay below our previous expectation of €600 million in the end. The CapEx spending also reflects the progress made on the building of the new 8-inch LED fab in Malaysia, which had a meaningful share in the group's CapEx spent in 2022.

We expect this upward and elevated trend for CapEx spending coming out of Q4 2022 to continue into 2023, in line with our previous communication. This is firstly due to the building completion of the new 8-inch facility and subsequently to equipment being installed over time. Overall, we are still targeting to keep the overall CapEx spend below €1 billion for 2023 also in line with our previous communication.

Turning to Page 32 now, the group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to €1.09 million at the end of the year. We actually repaid well over €400 million of debt in 2022, most importantly the matured USD convertible bond as well as some other liabilities. The group's net debt stood at €1.72 billion as per the end of 2022, slightly up when compared to the September quarter, but importantly on a lower level when compared to the end of 2021.

Overall, this translated into financial leverage of the group of approximately 2x net debt to adjusted EBITDA which we regard as a solid situation in the industry environment, and are fully committed to 800 million revolving credit facility in euros remained undrawn.

On Page 33, you find the overview of our outlook for Q1 '23 that Alex already outlined earlier with expectations based on current exchange rates and available information. We expect group revenues in the range of €900 million to €1 billion for the first quarter, using the currently prevailing euro-dollar exchange rates. The adjusted EBIT margin we expect to be between 4% and 7% for the first quarter of the new fiscal year.

As this is my last earnings call with ams-OSRAM, I would like to take the opportunity to thank my colleagues and the board and the management team for their strong support over the past years. Also a special thank you goes out to my amazing finance team. And finally, I would also like to thank our employees who have done a stellar job in 2022 in what was one of the most volatile market and macroeconomic environments we've seen for quite a while.

And with that, I would like to open the floor for questions.

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time, we will begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. We have the first question from Janardan Menon from Jefferies, your question please.

Janardan Menon

Hi. Good morning, and thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to narrow in a little bit on the microLED, your statement that you will get revenues in 2025. There was -- previously, I think you even alluded to on your Capital Markets Day presentation that there will be a ramp in 2024. So is this -- I just want to clarify whether this is a delay in the expectation for that microLED revenue? And if that is at all the case and since you're saying that the fab will be in place in 2024, will there be a margin impact because the fab will be actually delivering revenue only one year later? And then I have a brief follow up.

Ingo Bank

Ingo Bank

Janardan Menon

Janardan Menon

Alex Everke

Alex Everke

Ingo Bank

Ingo Bank

Janardan Menon

Janardan Menon

The next question is from Sandeep Deshpande from JPMorgan, your question please.

Sandeep Deshpande

Sandeep Deshpande

Ingo Bank

Ingo Bank

Sandeep Deshpande

Sandeep Deshpande

Ingo Bank

Ingo Bank

Sandeep Deshpande

Thank you.

The next question comes from Robert Sanders from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Robert Sanders

Robert Sanders

Alex Everke

Alex Everke

Robert Sanders

Robert Sanders

Ingo Bank

Ingo Bank

Robert Sanders

Thank you so much.

The next question comes from Jurgen Wagner from Stifel, your question please.

Jurgen Wagner

Jurgen Wagner

Ingo Bank

Ingo Bank

Alex Everke

Alex Everke

Jurgen Wagner

Okay. Thank you.

The next question comes from Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Cheuvreux, your question please.

Sebastien Sztabowicz

Sebastien Sztabowicz

Alex Everke

Alex Everke

Sebastien Sztabowicz

Sebastien Sztabowicz

Ingo Bank

Ingo Bank

Sebastien Sztabowicz

Sebastien Sztabowicz

Ingo Bank

Ingo Bank

Sebastien Sztabowicz

Okay. Thank you.

The next question comes from Adithya Metuku from Credit Suisse, your question please.

Adithya Metuku

Adithya Metuku

Ingo Bank

Ingo Bank

Adithya Metuku

Understood. Thank you.

The next question comes from David O’Connor from BNP, your question please.

David O’Connor

David O'Connor

Ingo Bank

Ingo Bank

David O’Connor

David O'Connor

Ingo Bank

Ingo Bank

David O’Connor

David O'Connor

Ingo Bank

Ingo Bank

David O’Connor

Got it. Thank you.

The next question comes from Francois Bouvignies from UBS, your question please.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Ingo Bank

Ingo Bank

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Ingo Bank

Ingo Bank

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Ingo Bank

Ingo Bank

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Great. Thank you very much.

The next question comes from Didier Scemama from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Didier Scemama

Didier Scemama

Ingo Bank

Ingo Bank

Didier Scemama

Thank you.

The next question is from Harald Eggeling from ZKB. Please go ahead.

Harald Eggeling

Harald Eggeling

Ingo Bank

Ingo Bank

Harald Eggeling

Okay, many thanks.

Moritz Gmeiner

Thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes our question-and-answer session of the call this morning, and we would like to thank you for joining us this morning and look forward to speaking to you again with the next set of results. Thank you very much, and have a good day.