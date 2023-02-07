Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (PRXXF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 10:38 AM ETParadox Interactive AB (publ) (PRXXF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.97K Followers

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCPK:PRXXF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Fred Wester - Chief Executive Officer

Alexander Bricca - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Fred Wester

Hello. And welcome to the last Report for 2022, the Q4 and Full and Year Report. With me -- Fred Wester and…

Alexander Bricca

Alexander Bricca.

Fred Wester

Good to have you with us. So we are going to walk you through a couple of other things that happened in the quarter. That’s my name by the way. If you click…

Alexander Bricca

Yeah.

Fred Wester

… my name is going to show on the screen.

Alexander Bricca

Let’s see…

Fred Wester

Right.

Alexander Bricca

… if it’s connected now. We are live with the presentation as well.

Fred Wester

There we go. That’s me.

Alexander Bricca

All right.

Fred Wester

So we are going to walk you through the most important events of Q4 and we are going to walk you -- I am going to do that and then Alex will take you through the numbers as well with a few comments, maybe from me, if I have anything to add there.

So we are looking back at a good year, and by no means, perfect. But we have a great line up, strong sales and we can’t really deny that the weak Swedish krona has helped us a bit with some FX tailwinds.

We have -- but we have also done some organizational changes leading to lower cost of goods, and most importantly, maybe not most importantly, but important for the EBIT and the profit margin is that we had very low write-downs, almost no write-offs at all -- write-downs at all on game.

So we have done -- throughout the year, we have had

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.