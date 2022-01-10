Public Storage: Massive Dividend Hike And A Big Takeover

Feb. 07, 2023 11:39 AM ETPublic Storage (PSA)LSI
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Marketplace

Summary

  • Public Storage wants to acquire Life Storage.
  • PSA also hiked its dividend by a hefty 50%.
  • PSA is not ultra-cheap but is not excessively expensive, either.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Business mergers and acquisitions concept. Share acquisition, asset business acquisition, amalgamation. Business review and development model. The abbreviation M and A on smart background, copy space.

Parradee Kietsirikul

Article Thesis

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), one of the highest-quality REITs investors can choose from, has announced two big developments: The company has hiked its dividend by a very attractive 50%, and the company will also pursue a takeover of

PSA

PSA presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
47.31K Followers
Author of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 0.5% of bloggers (as of January 10, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.