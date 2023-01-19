Netflix Stock: 5 Things That Smart Investors Should Know

Summary

  • Netflix posted an earnings beat in the fourth quarter of 2022 as the company saw positive subscriber trends and improving margins following slower hiring.
  • The subscriber trends have been improving and surpassed expectations in the quarter, resulting in positive sentiment for the stock as the trend seems to have reversed.
  • Reed Hastings stepped down as CEO in the quarter, while Ted Sarandos will be co-CEO with Greg Peters to guide Netflix forward.
  • Management shared the progress on paid sharing and ad tier plan ramp up.
  • Positive long-term commentary on Netflix's ad business, which is expected to surpass Hulu's ad business and make up 10% of total mix in the long run.
In July 2022, I made the call that the bottom for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is in.

To date, Netflix has generated 62% returns for investors.

This article was written by

Simple Investing
I am a portfolio manager with experience working for a hedge fund and a long-only equity fund with more than $1 billion in assets under management and I have a track record for outperformance in my portfolio. I have been writing consistently, with an article published each day on Seeking Alpha and on my Marketplace service.

Focused on long term investing, I believe in a barbell strategy in a portfolio, where there are both growth and value elements, which will be reflected in my articles. 

I will be running a Marketplace service, Outperforming the Market, where I will share with you The Barbell Portfolio, which consists of high conviction growth and value stocks to help you outperform in the long-term, as well as The Price Target Report, which tells subscribers how much discount the stock is trading to intrinsic value and the upside potential. Lastly, subscribers will be able to get direct access to me and can ask me anything about the investment process or stock picks.

CFA charter holder and graduated with degrees in Finance and Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

