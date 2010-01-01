Sabra Health Care: The Patient Is In Stable Condition

Summary

  • Medical REITs are off to a flying start this year, returning 13.8% YTD, as compared to the Equity REIT Index gain of 11.5% and the S&P 500 gain of just 7.8%.
  • This recent outperformance comes in spite of strong headwinds in the form of high labor costs due to a shortage of skilled nurses and waning government fiscal support.
  • The majority of Sabra Health Care REIT's revenue comes from skilled nursing facilities.
  • This article examines growth, balance sheet, dividend, and valuation metrics for this small-cap Medical REIT.
Sometimes a family needs that extra special touch

Medical REITs (real estate investment trusts) are off to a flying start this year, returning 13.8% YTD, as compared to the Equity REIT Index gain of 11.5% and the S&P 500 (SP500) gain of just 7.8%.

List of 18 REIT sectors, showing Healthcare REITs running 4th this year, trailing Hotels, Billboards, and Industrials, with Cell towers, casinos, and farmland bringing up the rear, but all 18 sectors in positive territory

bar chart, depicting data as described in text

Chart
company logo

Pie chart, depicting data as described in text

Bar chart, depicting data as described in text

Pie chart, depicting data as described in text

Bar chart, depicting data as described in text

pie chart, depicting data as described in text

bar chart depicting data as described in text

bar chart, depicting data as described in text

Factor grades for SBRA: Valuation A, Growth D-, Profitability C-, Momentum B, Revisions D-

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CTRE, VNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should exercise their own due diligence, before investing in any stock.

Comments

