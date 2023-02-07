Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 11:40 AM ETAkoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS)
Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Sepenzis - VP of Corporate Development & IR

Jeff Shealy - Founder & CEO

Ken Boller - CFO

David Aichele - EVP of Business Development

Conference Call Participants

Harsh Kumar - Piper Sandler

Anthony Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital

Craig Ellis - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Akoustis Technologies Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. At the conclusion of the company presentation, Akoustis management will take questions. [Operator Instructions] A replay of this call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Akoustis website.

Tom Sepenzis

Thank you, operator, and good morning to everyone on the call. Welcome to Akoustis second quarter fiscal 2023 conference call. We are joined today by our Founder and CEO, Jeff Shealy; CFO, Ken Boller; and EVP of Business Development, Dave Aichele.

Before we begin, please note that today's presentation includes forward-looking statements about our business outlook. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this conference call, such as expectations regarding our strategies, operations, costs, plans and objectives, including the timing and prospects of product development and customer orders, our expectations regarding achieving design wins from current and future customers, the possibility of entering into collaborative or partnering relationships, potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, litigation matters, guidance regarding expected revenue, product orders and milestones for the current and future fiscal quarters and expectations regarding the integration of acquired business operations are forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are predictions based on the company's expectations as of today and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. The company and our management team

