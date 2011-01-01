Saratoga Investment: Adding To 8%-Yielding Resilient Bonds

Feb. 07, 2023 1:04 PM ETSAJ, SAR, SAT, SAY, TRIN
ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Marketplace

Summary

  • BDCs have staged an impressive rally over the past couple of months, erasing nearly all of the 2022 drawdown.
  • With a lower margin of safety, it can make sense to rotate some of the capital to BDC baby bonds such as the Saratoga Investment SAY bonds.
  • This is especially the case for investors like us who added to BDC common shares through the 2022 drawdown.
  • The rotation to BDC bonds increases the amount of drier powder assets that can be reallocated back to common shares if markets hit a bump this year.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Systematic Income. Learn More »

Business And Finance Concept Of A Bull Market Trend High Quality

Darren415

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Jan. 31.

BDCs have staged an impressive rally over the past couple of months, erasing nearly all of the 2022 drawdown. This rally leaves a smaller margin of

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Saratoga

Saratoga

Saratoga

Saratoga

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
8.18K Followers
Income investing across BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, preferreds, baby bonds and more.

At Systematic Income our aim is to build robust Income Portfolios with mid-to-high single digit yields and provide investors with unique Interactive Tools to cut through the wealth of different investment options across BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, mutual funds, preferred stocks and more. Join us on our Marketplace service Systematic Income.

Our background is in research and trading at several bulge-bracket global investment banks along with technical savvy which helps to round out our service. 

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SAY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.