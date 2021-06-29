Microsoft: ChatGPT's Potential Largest Shareholder - AI Frenzy Continues

Feb. 10, 2023 4:00 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)AAPL, GOOG, GOOGL, META
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.14K Followers

Summary

  • On top of the $26.62B spent on R&D over the LTM, MSFT has committed another $10B to OpenAI, increasing its eventual stake to 49%.
  • With META and GOOG similarly chasing ChatGPT's growing user base, it is no wonder that market analysts expect global AI spending to hit approximately $517B in 2023 (+19.6% YoY).
  • It remains to be seen when these AI platforms may achieve profitability, since OpenAI expects only $1B in revenue by 2024.
  • At these levels, MSFT investors should be cautious about riding the ChatGPT hype train.

Technology concept of rabbit hole

imagedepotpro/iStock via Getty Images

The AI Story May Be Another Metaverse, Cryptocurrency & Blockchain Hype

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had already spent $26.62B on R&D efforts over the last twelve months [LTM], growing by 28.5% from FY2021 levels of $20.71B and 57.7% from FY2019 of $16.87B. This strategy

Andrej Karpathy's Twitter

Twitter

MSFT 1Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

MSFT 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

MSFT & S&P 500 Index Price Return Chart Since 1993

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.14K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, TSLA, MSFT, GOOG, AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.