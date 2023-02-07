PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PREKF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 12:25 PM ETPrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PREKF), PSK:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.97K Followers

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCPK:PREKF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Phillips - President and CEO

Cam Proctor - COO

Pam Kazeil - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy McCrea - Raymond James

Aaron Bilkoski - TD Securities

Matthew Weekes - IAGTO

Adam Schwartz - Black Bear Fund

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the PrairieSky Royalty Limited announces their Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Andrew Phillips, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Andrew Phillips

Thank you, Latonia. And good morning everyone and thank you for dialing in to the PrairieSky Royalty Q4 and year end 2022 conference call. On the call from PrairieSky are Cam Proctor, COO; Pam Kazeil, CFO; and myself, Andrew Phillips. There’s certain forward-looking information in my commentary today, so I would ask investors to review the forward-looking statements qualifier in our press release and MD&A. I'll provide an operational update and then hand the call to Pam to walk through the financial results. 2022 was strong across the entire Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. PrairieSky saw 850 wells spot on its royalty lands throughout the year. This allowed our company to achieve double digit organic growth over the year, well ahead of any Canadian or US peer. The benefit of undeveloped land is clear in a strong capital cycle. The major investments in CIPO all in downturns include Canadian Natural Resources' fee mineral title in 2015, Cenovus' royalty lands from Heritage in 2021 and our large Clearwater land base beginning in 2016. The fee mineral title lands acquired represent Canada's largest land position in the heavy oil fairway. A land position

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.