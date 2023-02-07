Kennametal, Inc. (KMT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 12:49 PM ETKennametal Inc. (KMT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.97K Followers

Kennametal, Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kelly Boyer - VP, IR

Christopher Rossi - President, CEO & Director

Patrick Watson - VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Volkmann - Jefferies

Tami Zakaria - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Michael Feniger - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Robert Barger - KeyBanc Capital Markets

John Joyner - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to Kennametal's Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kelly Boyer, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Kelly Boyer

Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review Kennametal's second quarter fiscal 2023 results. Yesterday evening, we issued our earnings press release and posted our presentation slides on our website. We will be referring to that slide deck throughout today's call.

I'm Kelly Boyer, Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me on the call today are Chris Rossi, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Pat Watson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After Chris and Pat's prepared remarks, we will open the line for questions.

At this time, I would like to direct your attention to our forward-looking disclosure statement. Today's discussion contains comments that constitute forward-looking statements, and as such, involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. These risk factors and uncertainties are detailed in Kennametal's SEC filings.

In addition, we will be discussing non-GAAP financial measures on the call today. Reconciliations to GAAP financial measures that we believe are most directly comparable can be found at the back of the slide deck and on our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.