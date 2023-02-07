Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2023 1:06 PM ETCatalent, Inc. (CTLT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.97K Followers

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call February 7, 2023 8:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Surdez - Vice President, Investor Relations

Alessandro Maselli - President & Chief Executive Officer

Tom Castellano - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Johnson - Stephens

Dave Windley - Jefferies

Max Smock - William Blair

Paul Knight - KeyBanc

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

Sean Dodge - RBC Capital Markets

Justin Bowers - Deutsche Bank

Derik De Bruin - Bank of America

John Sourbeer - UBS

Evan Stover - Baird

Jack Meehan - Nephron Research

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Catalent, Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Emily, and I'll be moderating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to our host, Paul Surdez, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Paul.

Paul Surdez

Good morning, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today to review Catalent's second quarter 2023 financial results. Joining me on the call today are Alessandro Maselli, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Castellano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Please see our agenda for today's call on Slide 2 of our supplemental presentation, which is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.catalent.com. During our call today, management will make forward-looking statements and refer to GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. It is possible that actual results could differ from management's expectations. We refer you to Slide 3 for more detail on forward-looking statements.

Slides 4 and 5 discuss Catalent's use of non-GAAP financial measures and our just issued press release provides reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Please also refer to Catalent's Form 10-Q that will be filed with the SEC today for additional information

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.